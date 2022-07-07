OneRoot Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,460.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $417,843.76 and approximately $29,460.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

