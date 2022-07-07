OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $33.22

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $34.72. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The stock has a market cap of $523.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $442.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

