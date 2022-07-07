Open Platform (OPEN) Hits Market Cap of $710,575.89

Open Platform (OPEN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $710,575.89 and approximately $3,239.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

