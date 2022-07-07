Optas LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 206,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.