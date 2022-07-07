Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 5,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

