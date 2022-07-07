Optas LLC Sells 352 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,976 shares of company stock worth $58,073,259 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

