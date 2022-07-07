ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 304,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $883,264.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,955.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ORIC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
