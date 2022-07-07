Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) PT Lowered to €5.90 at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.56) to €5.90 ($6.15) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OUTFF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

