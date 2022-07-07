Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 371,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,714,687 shares.The stock last traded at $40.86 and had previously closed at $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

