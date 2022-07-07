Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 371,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,714,687 shares.The stock last traded at $40.86 and had previously closed at $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

