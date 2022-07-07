Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 9%

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.76 and last traded at C$52.12. 499,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 458,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.25.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.38.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 20.6200005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.