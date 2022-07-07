Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 145 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.86.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.
