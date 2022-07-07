PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

PACW opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,414,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,922,000 after buying an additional 627,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

