Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 464,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,016,697 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $13.09.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.