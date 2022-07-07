Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 4,008 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
About Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA)
