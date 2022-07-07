Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.26. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 27,571 shares trading hands.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

