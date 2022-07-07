PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

