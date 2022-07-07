Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Perion Network stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Perion Network by 983.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

