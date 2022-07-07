Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 3.3%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,374.13 ($28.75) and last traded at GBX 2,380 ($28.82). Approximately 189,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 154,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,460 ($29.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,523.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,720.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.77.

Pershing Square Company Profile (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

