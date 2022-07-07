PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Trading 1.5% Higher

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

PSH has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on PetroShale from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on PetroShale and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The firm has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

