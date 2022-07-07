Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $141.40

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €141.40 ($147.29) and last traded at €144.80 ($150.83), with a volume of 5447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €148.00 ($154.17).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($178.13) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €155.80 and a 200 day moving average of €172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.