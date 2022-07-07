PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFXNZ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

