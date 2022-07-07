PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Up 1.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.59. Approximately 244,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 501,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

