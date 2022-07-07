PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $2,362,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

