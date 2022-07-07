PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

