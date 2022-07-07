PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE PCN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.