PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
PHK stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
