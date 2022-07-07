PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

PHK stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

