PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

RCS stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

