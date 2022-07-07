Piper Sandler Trims HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Target Price to $27.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.63 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

