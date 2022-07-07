Piper Sandler Trims Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Target Price to $41.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.