PIXEL Market Capitalization Tops $642,300.57 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $642,300.57 and approximately $1,714.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,956.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00521260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00265272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

