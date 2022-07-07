Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,545. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after buying an additional 684,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

