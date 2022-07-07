Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,545. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after buying an additional 684,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
