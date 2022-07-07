Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $14,234,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $399.20 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.