POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 2.4%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09. 25,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,023,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several research firms recently commented on PNT. William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 845.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

