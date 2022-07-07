Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.42

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 400775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.
Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Post by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
