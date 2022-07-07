Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.42

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 400775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Get Post alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Post by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.