Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $75,412. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

