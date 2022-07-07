Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$156.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.22.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$4.10 on Thursday, reaching C$73.14. 96,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,469. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$35.82 and a 12-month high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$993.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.33.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.8100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

