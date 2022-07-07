Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 167.20 ($2.02).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.67) on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,378.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

