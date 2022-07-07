Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.