Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 23,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.