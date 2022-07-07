Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Down 0.7%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 12,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,760 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

