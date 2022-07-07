PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

