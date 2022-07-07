Project Inverse (XIV) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.01243158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

