ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 12,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,685,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 2.53.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock worth $1,339,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 197.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 274.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 27.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

