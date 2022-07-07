ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 95,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722,270 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $20.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $10,767,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $7,611,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

