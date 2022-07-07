ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

