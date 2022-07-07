Proton (XPR) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Proton has a total market cap of $36.76 million and $2.15 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,518,440,310 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

