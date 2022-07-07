PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. 938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)
