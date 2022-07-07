Public Mint Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $43,974.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

