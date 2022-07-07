Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $43,974.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

