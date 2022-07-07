PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director John Stewart Scott Sells 23,955 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 23,955 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $171,996.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,343,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,830.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Stewart Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, John Stewart Scott sold 38,813 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $280,229.86.

On Monday, June 27th, John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02.

PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 740,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,727. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

